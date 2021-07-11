Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Raised to C$44.50 at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCH. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$29.55 and a twelve month high of C$43.61.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8300002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$500,023.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,097 shares in the company, valued at C$181,081,366.15. Insiders sold a total of 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 in the last 90 days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

