Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 8,310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,106 ($79.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,105.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £98.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

