Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Trading 13.4% Higher

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) traded up 13.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 22,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 83,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

