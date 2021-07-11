Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roche by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roche by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

