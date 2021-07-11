Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

RBGLY opened at $18.10 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

