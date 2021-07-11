RR Partners LP Purchases Shares of 378,722 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

RR Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 378,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,163,000. Travel + Leisure makes up approximately 2.8% of RR Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,459,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,462. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

