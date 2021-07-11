RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $107,058.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $67.89 million and $107,058.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $33,684.23 or 0.99548717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001891 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,016 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

