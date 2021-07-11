Ruey Bin Kao Sells 170 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $15,004.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

