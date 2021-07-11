Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.55 ($148.88).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €119.92 ($141.08) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €122.27. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

