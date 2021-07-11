Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €126.55 ($148.88).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SAF stock opened at €119.92 ($141.08) on Friday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €122.27.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

