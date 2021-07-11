SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Brokerages expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $99.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.70 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $92.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $408.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 698,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock worth $2,543,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

