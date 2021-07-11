SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,832. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

