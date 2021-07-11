Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $18.65

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $18.18. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 2,013 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $13,012,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,525,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

