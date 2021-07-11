Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Carrefour stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

