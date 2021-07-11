Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 848,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

