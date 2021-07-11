Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $112.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.70 million and the highest is $113.30 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $93.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $460.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

SPNS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 56,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,582. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 156.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 799,047 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

