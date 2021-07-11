Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

