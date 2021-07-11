Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 219,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 443,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.