Scotiabank Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a na rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.90.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$360.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

