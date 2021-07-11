Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

CYH opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,476,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

