Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $807.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.90 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. 288,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

