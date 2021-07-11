Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $135,262.50. Insiders have sold 4,813 shares of company stock worth $523,210 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.