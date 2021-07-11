Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,063,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 202,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.