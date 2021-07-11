Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

