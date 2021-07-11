SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,477 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

