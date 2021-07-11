SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 124.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of MNR opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

