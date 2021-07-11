SG Americas Securities LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 176.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth about $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,000.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

MNRO opened at $63.31 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

