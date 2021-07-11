SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Investors Real Estate Trust worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,740.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.