SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,328 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 407.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of MC stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

