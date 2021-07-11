SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

