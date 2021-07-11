Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 194,740 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NYSE SHLX opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.