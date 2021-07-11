Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAE. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €199.00 ($234.12).

Shares of SAE opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €156.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

