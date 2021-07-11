Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.73. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 19,072 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $195.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

