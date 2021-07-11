Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

