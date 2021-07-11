Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $78.84. 166,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,522. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

