Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.
Several analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,567,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
