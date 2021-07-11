Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.64 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.