Silvercorp Metals’ (SVM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.74.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,275. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,800. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,317.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

