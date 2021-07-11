SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 426,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

