SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.
Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 426,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
