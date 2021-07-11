Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $14,326,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $4,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 284,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.