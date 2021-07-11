SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $175.04 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

