Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSLX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

TSLX opened at $23.37 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.