SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE SJW opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.