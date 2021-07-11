SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

