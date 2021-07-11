SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,648.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.10 million and $63,648.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $6.54 or 0.00019395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00115393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.02 or 1.00123228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.60 or 0.00953186 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,305 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

