Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Down 3.6%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 10,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 279,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

SOHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $718.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

