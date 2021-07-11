Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

