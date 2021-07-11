Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.84. 348,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $173.43 and a 1-year high of $246.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

