Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 848,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,694. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.74 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

