Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 128.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,269 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

